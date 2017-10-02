These Are the Most Delicious Vegan Burritos You’ll Ever Make

Photo by Farideh Sadeghin

Among omnivorous eaters out there, there’s a certain stereotype about vegan food.

Namely, that it sucks a steaming pile of crap.

And that is true if you consider much of the bland soy protein’d and tamari’d fare available at hippie restaurants that specialise in such offerings. Oh, a hearty dish of raw carrot carpaccio with low-sodium pablum? Pass the sprouts, please.

Thankfully, legitimately food-loving vegan and Cro-Mags frontman John Joseph knows that that’s no way to live.

Case in point: This teriyaki chick’n burrito, which is as tongue- and gut-pleasing as its meat-filled Mission counterparts.

Burritos are like no-fucking-duh when it comes to delicious food, and this one’s no different. It’s filled with aromatic basmati rice larded with peas, cashews, and warm spices that gets layered with vegan “chicken” strips, bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes, avocados, and some non-dairy cheese.

This one’s not for calorie-counters, to say the least. But you know what? Replacing meat and cheese with flavour-packed alternatives shouldn’t be an exercise in asceticism.

Live your life and eat your burrito just as you would any other day of the week—no animals required this time.