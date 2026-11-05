These Are the Types of People Who Get More Second Dates, According to Science

Everyone wants a date who’s charming and sure of themselves. Unfortunately, people with psychopathic traits can be really good at playing that role.

Researchers at the University of Alabama wanted to see how people with psychopathic and sadistic tendencies fared in the dating world. For a study published in the Journal of Research in Personality, 129 heterosexual college students completed personality questionnaires before attending speed-dating events. After each three-minute encounter, they rated their date on qualities like humor, kindness, and physical attractiveness, then decided if they’d be interested in seeing them again.

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The people with higher psychopathy scores had a surprisingly good night. They got a yes for a second date 53% of the time, compared with 43% for participants with below-average scores. Those who scored higher on sadism did slightly better, with 54% getting picked again. Among participants with lower sadism scores, the figure was 42%.

Their dates described them as attractive, funny, and outgoing. Researchers suspect that people with higher psychopathy and sadism scores might have an easier time staying relaxed during uncomfortable social situations. And considering how awkward three minutes of forced conversation with a stranger can be, that confidence could work in their favor.

Psychologists have known about the connection between psychopathy and superficial charm for a long time. It’s even included in the Hare Psychopathy Checklist, a clinical assessment tool. A 2016 speed-dating study also found an association between psychopathy and getting picked again, although that finding applied to women, not men.

But being attractive for three minutes and being someone you’d want to date for six months are two very different things.

An Emory University study involving nearly 700 participants found that most people expressed little interest in psychopathic traits when describing an ideal partner. Those who scored higher on certain personality-disorder traits themselves were generally more receptive to similar qualities in a potential partner.

The Alabama research also involved a small group of college students, none of whom were clinically diagnosed with psychopathy based on the study’s questionnaires. And three-minute dates don’t exactly give people much time to discover how someone behaves when they’re angry, disappointed, or told no.

Charm is great and all. No one’s dream relationship includes a partner with zero empathy.