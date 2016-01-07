These Are the Unmissable Showcases at The BPM Festival 2016

The BPM Festival kicks off this weekend in Playa Del Carmen on the beautiful, tropical, sweaty Mayan Riviera in Mexico. With ten days in a row of multiple showcases a day, the amount of house and techno in the offering can be overwhelming. Don’t fret, though, because THUMP’s BPM veterans have put together a calendar of the festival’s guaranteed winners, and they’re all right here.

The biggest news this year is the replacement of former marquee BPM locale Blue Venado, a beachside venue located between Tulum and Playa Del Carmen, with a new spot called The Jungle, a massive, multi-stage environment located in the actual Mayan Jungle. The showcases on display are out of this world. Below are the ones to look out for, both at The Jungle and in Playa Del Carmen (FULL DISCLOSURE: we’re so stoked about next week that we’re helping present some of them).

Showcases at The Jungle

Tuesday, January 12 – Diynamic

Wednesday, January 13 – Paradise

Jamie Jones’ Paradise parties at The BPM Festival are already the stuff of legend, but this might just be the most ridiculously deep lineup to ever grace the face of the planet. Try listing all these names in one breath: Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, Steve Lawler, Lee Foss, Skream, Bob Moses, Dyed Soundorom, Bob Moses, Cassy, Matador, Richy Ahmed, Patrick Topping, and wAFF. Holy shit.

Friday, January 15 – Life and Death

Is there a hotter label in underground dance music right now than Life and Death? No, no, there is not. Tale of Us, DJ Tennis, Nina Kraviz, Mind Against, Thugfucker, Job Jobse, and THUMP favorite Barnt all take one stage. This is why BPM is awesome.

Showcases in Playa Del Carmen

Friday, January 8th – Pets Recordings, Canibal Royal

BPM comes outta the gate strong with a daytime affair at the intimate, beachside Canibal Royal. Last year, perpetual partystarter Justin Martin excelled in the environment at Canibal; with Catz ‘n Dogz closing the night, you’re in for a perfect offering of upbeat, bass-heavy, booty-shakin’ house music.

Saturday, January 9 – THUMP Presents Black Butter, Wah Wah Beach Bar

London independent dance label Black Butter will hit new venue Wah Wah Beach Bar with label heavyweight Kidnap Kid, stateside specialists Amtrac and Burn Unit, and special guest, dance legend Todd Edwards.

Sunday, January 10th – Warung vs. Superfriends, Salsanera

Shit’s gonna get a little mischievous on the Salsanera main floor when Cologne’s craftiest, Andhim, teams up with master selector Butch, aka The Sleaziest Moustache in Dance Music. Factor in a supporting cast that includes Renato Ratier and Sidney Charles, and you’re going to want to prepare for the long-haul on Sunday night.



Monday, January 11th – Smoke n’ Mirrors, La Santanera

The Smoke n’ Mirrors showcase is always a beautiful clusterfuck of awesome DJs, and this year, the La Santanera rooftop will be going all night to such varied sonics as Tiga, Thugfucker, Jonas Rathsman, Olivier Giacomotto, Lee Curtiss, Click | Click, and Lisbona. Smoke n’ Mirrors is all about mish-mashed surprises, so expect a few as the programming spans from acid-laden techno to summery house.

Tuesday, January 12th – Maya Jane Coles and Friends, Blue Parrot

Tuesday has so many good showcases, it’s hard to keep your head on straight. With Mano Le Tough’s Maeve Rave in the day, and Suara and Hotflush providing the stiffest of competition at night, Maya Jane Cole’s stacked lineup of Miss Kittin, Kim Ann Foxman, and the rare pairing of Job Jobse b2b Tom Trago is just too good to miss.

Wednesday, January 13 – Mobilee, Martina Beach Club

Anja Schneider’s Mobilee takes the win on Wednesday at new venue Martina Beach Club with cohorts Josh Wink, Nick Curly, RE.YOU, and the fab-fingered Rodriguez Jr. providing support. The Berlin label has a touch for classy, progressive dance music, and this one will leave both chinstrokers and ragefacers equally pleased.



Thursday, January 14 – All Gone Pete Tong, Wah Wah Beach Bar

Pete Tong might have the deepest rolodex in all of dance music, and he’s proven it yet again with the line-up for his All Gone showcase at another new venue, the Wah Wah Beach Bar. Check this out: Andhim, Andrea Oliva, Julia Govor, Patrick Topping, and Tiga. Most of those names could (and do) have a showcase to themselves!

Friday, January 15 – Solomun +1, Martina Beach Club

Solomun. The mere mention of the German selector’s name should be enough, but when his +1 is Mano Le Tough, there is really nowhere else to be than the Martina Beach Club during the day on Friday

Saturday, January 16 – THUMP Presents Apollonia, Canibal Royal

All three of Apollonia’s DJs are worth seeing in their own right, but when Dyed Soundorom, Dan Ghenacia, and Shonky get behind the decks together, it’s a special occasion for everyone. In the intimate setting of Canibal Royal, it’ll be a great way to send off the week.

Find The BPM Festival and check the rest of the showcase listings on Facebook or their official website.