These Are the World’s 10 Best Hotels for 2026 (America Made the List. Barely.)

Every year, someone ranks the world’s best hotels, and every year, the results are a little reminder that the rest of the world isn’t exactly worried about American competition.

TripAdvisor just dropped its Best of the Best Hotels list for 2026, based on the quality and volume of reviews collected throughout last year. “This year’s Best of the Best Hotels winners represent the top choices of millions of travelers who stayed, experienced, and took the time to review these properties,” said Laurel Greatrix, Chief Communications Officer for Tripadvisor Group.

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The top ten spans Indonesia, Brazil, Italy, the UK, Vietnam, Canada, Aruba, Hungary, and one small town in Oregon—not exactly a banner year for American hospitality on the world stage.

The number one hotel in the world this year is G.H. Universal Hotel in Bandung, Indonesia, a five-star property with a courtyard pool, a grand design, and what is reportedly the only luxury pet hotel in the country. Second place went to Hotel Colline de France in Gramado, Brazil, a four-star boutique with French-inspired interiors, L’Occitane toiletries, and 34 suites stocked with Nespresso machines. Third went to Hotel Sporting Family Hospitality in Livigno, Italy, which leans into alpine scenery and family-friendly activities.

The World’s 10 Best Hotels of 2026

G.H. Universal Hotel: Bandung, Indonesia Hotel Colline de France: Gramado, Brazil Hotel Sporting Family Hospitality: Livigno, Italy Royal Lancaster London: London, United Kingdom FivePine Lodge and Spa: Sisters, Oregon, United States La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Spa: Hoi An City, Vietnam Abigail’s Hotel: Victoria, British Columbia, Canada Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Aruba: Eagle Beach, Aruba Hotel Moments Budapest: Budapest, Hungary La Sinfonía del Rey Hotel & Spa: Hanoi, Vietnam

The sole American entry is FivePine Lodge and Spa in Sisters, Oregon, which landed at number five worldwide. The 20-acre resort offers mountain biking, hiking, fishing, golf, and road cycling across a property that seems designed for people who find sitting still physically uncomfortable. It also topped the US-specific rankings, with The Loutrel in Charleston, South Carolina, coming in second and The Verb Hotel in Boston placing third.

America’s 10 Best Hotels of 2026

FivePine Lodge and Spa: Sisters, Oregon The Loutrel: Charleston, South Carolina The Verb Hotel: Boston, Massachusetts The Bryant Park Hotel: New York, New York French Quarter Inn: Charleston, South Carolina The Inn at Christmas Place: Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Ironworks Hotel Indy: Indianapolis, Indiana Atticus Hotel: McMinnville, Oregon Hotel ZaZa Houston Memorial City: Houston, Texas Faena Miami Beach: Miami Beach, Florida

“Whether it’s a luxury resort in Indonesia, an adventure lodge in Oregon, or a crane suspended above Amsterdam,” Greatrix added, “these winners create the foundation of truly unforgettable trips.” The crane is a reference to a separate Tripadvisor category—not, unfortunately, a standard amenity at FivePine. Yet, anyway.