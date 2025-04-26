These Are the Worst Messages to Send on Dating Apps

If you’re using dating apps, I’m so sorry. As someone who’s been there and failed at that, I can confidently say I understand your struggles and woes.

That being said, there are some ways you can increase your chances of forming genuine connections with your matches. However, this means making a positive first impression, which often starts with using the right openers.

Now, there are many statements you should avoid if you’re messaging a stranger on a dating app. For example, it should go without saying (though it might be contrary to what some people believe) that you shouldn’t come on strongly with a sexual innuendo. I can’t count the number of times I’ve heard friends recall a vulgar greeting that made them instantly unmatch the other person.

But a recent survey by FindingTheOne.com, per the Daily Mail, dug a little deeper to consider other dealbreaker messages you should avoid on the apps.

For example, 78% of dating app users said they hate it when someone messages with a simple “Hey” or “Hi” followed by nothing else. Additionally, 72% do not want to receive the dreaded “You up?” text.

And while it might seem sweet to send a “How are you?”, 65% of singles do not approve.

Some other things to avoid, according to the survey, include cheesy pickup lines, “hey beautiful/handsome” messages, invasive questions about why the person is single, references to exes, and other pretty obvious no-gos.

In other words, you should be a bit more original, without coming on too strongly, of course.

I hate to give the cliche advice to “be yourself,” but I think it’s applicable here. I mean, if someone doesn’t match your humor, they likely aren’t for you. And if someone is turned off by your “how’s your day going,” well, in my opinion—which seems to be in the minority—that’s on them.

This is also exactly why I dislike dating apps, as it feels nearly impossible to move past the first few message exchanges. But I digress.