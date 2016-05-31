These Beetroot Burgers Might Make You Go Vegetarian

There are a lot of people out there who want you to go vegetarian. Your Instagram feed is awash with #meatfree fried seitan (pronounced “Satan”—coincidence?). Your vegan friend whips her phone out to reveal an arsenal of cute lamb photos should you ever let slip about a delicious lamb ragu you had last night. The World Health Organisation says ham gives you cancer and Morrissey has been banging on about abattoirs since the late 80s.

Let’s be honest, though. None of them have really made a dent in your enjoyment of a good bacon sandwich.

That could be because they don’t have fresh beetroot, buttery mushrooms, and sumac yogurt dressing on their side. But the Ultimate Vegetarian Burger does and it could well succeed where government health bodies and yodelling pop singers have failed.

Pop this hearty, bulgur wheat-bolstered beetroot patty between an avocado-smeared potato roll and you won’t miss meat at all.

Or that side-eye the aforementioned vegan friend gives you when you order the Churrasco Thigh burger at Nando’s.