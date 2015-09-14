These Bizarre 3D Renderings Are All-Too-Real

Material Objects is the latest series of textural CGI illustrations from multidisciplinary illustrator and artist David McLeod. With a minimal yet elegant explanation—“Exercises in colour, composition & texture”—Material Objects experiments in abstract compositions created from oddly juxtaposed objects and textures. McLeod, perhaps best-known for his furry typography and floating pipe sculptures, tells The Creators Project that he is trying to push the realms of the 3D renders by focusing on giving the images a tangible quality. “I’d like the images to make the viewer question what the objects would feel or taste or sound like if they were real.”

McLeod is a busy man, according to his Behance page: he’s been commissioned by big brand companies like MasterCard, Toyota, Motorola, and Bloomingdales, among others. McLeod tells The Creators Project, this series is somewhat of a side project, something he’s been working on “after hours and in between client projects, treating each as an exercise to explore without any limitations or a brief.” Projects like Material Objects allow him to exercise his creative expression with complete artistic freedom.

The Material Objects series is ongoing, and McLeod is looking forward to exploring the project further. In the mean time, take a look at the series thus far:

Click here to visit David McLeod’s website.

