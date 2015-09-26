These Breakfast Recipes Will Make Your Life Better

Life is too short to be eating pouches of microwaveable oatmeal, especially on the weekends.

But fear not. We have good news: It is not too late to turn your life around and live it to the fullest by enjoying a leisurely breakfast. To offer some inspiration, we have assembled a few noteworthy breakfast recipes that are guaranteed to make things much better.

If you’ve only ever eaten those pale, cardboard-like things some call English muffins your entire life, these homemade ones are a revelation. They are moist, chewy, fluffy, slightly crusty, and will provide you with a much needed carb intake.

Eggs, bacon, toast, and potatoes are fine, and all but we don’t blame you if you’re a little bored with them. You are a human, after all. Luckily, the rest of the world has plenty of other delicious options for you. Take this authentic lamb birria that we managed to source from a native Tapatia (the name given to anyone that lives in Guadalajara, Mexico, where this classic breakfast dish originated). While it may seem unusual to feast on braised lamb with tortillas for breakfast—and fuck it, a few Mexican beers too—don’t knock it, until you try it.

But the holy grail of all breakfast items is iced coffee, and you deserve nothing but the best version. That’s where Vietnamese iced coffee comes into the picture. Creamy, sweetened condensed milk in an unapologetic amount is used to make this coffee one of the greatest moments of your breakfast experience. You’re welcome.