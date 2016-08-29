These Cannabis Cupcakes Are the Best Reason to Turn on the Oven

Photo by Farideh Sadeghin.

You’ve avoided turning your oven on all summer. We can hardly blame you.

But as the season draws to a close, what better way to celebrate the return to dreary autumnal life than by baking up a storm—and getting baked out of your skull in the process?

Enter the world of cannabis cupcakes.

Of course, you don’t the Platinum Blueberry-based cannabutter to make these—they’re plenty tasty on their own, with a little bit of sour cream for tartness and suppleness, and legit Madagascar vanilla paste (no fake stuff from the bottle) to give it that from-a-real-deal-bakery vibe.

The frosting—made from 70% dark chocolate and topped with rainbow sprinkles—isn’t fucking around in the flavor department either.

But should you choose to add a little bit of bud to your butter, you’ll be more than pleased with the result. And since cannabis tends to cause a slowed perception of time in most users, you’ll be on that endless summer tip all week.