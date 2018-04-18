These Celebrity Photos from the Early 2000s Are Proof You’re Getting Old

In the wake of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, producer Jane Rosenthal and her husband, philanthropist Craig Hatkoff, joined actor Robert De Niro in inaugurating the Tribeca Film Festival. Since 2002, it has become one of the world’s premiere festivals. It attracts cinema’s best and brightest talent—and it’s a catwalk for some very interesting fashion choices. With the 17th edition kicking off this week, we dug through the archives to find some of the best throwback photos from the festival’s red carpet.

December 6, 2001: What do you call three GOATs in one photo? Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, and Meryl Streep get chummy during the press conference announcing the creation of the Tribeca Film Festival. (Photo by Tom Kingston/WireImage)

May 12, 2002: We hope to one day be as goddamn happy as Macaulay Culkin meeting a Stormtrooper at the premiere of Star Wars Episode II: Attack Of The Clones. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Getty)

May 9, 2002: The thin eyebrows! The flip phone! The lack of bra! Scarlett Johansson gets a call during a party for the Tribeca Film Festival. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News)

May 7, 2002: Alan Cumming in the most Alan Cumming outfit Alan Cumming has ever worn, partying it up at the Tribeca Film Festival Vanity Fair Party. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

May 9, 2002: Frances McDormand in a bucket hat surrounded by firefighters?! Iconic. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

May 11, 2002: Tweed blazer, feathered bangs, and a bejeweled belt? Must be 2002. Actress Hilary Swank attends a screening of ‘Insomnia’ at the Tribeca Film Festival. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

May 1, 2003: Kevin Bacon’s blue tinted lenses and Kyra Sedgwick’s chain belt make quite a pair at the Tribeca Film Festival launch party at the State Supreme Courthouse. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

May 2, 2003: Hilary Duff at the premiere of the Lizzie Mcguire Movie, which somehow came out 15 WHOLE YEARS AGO. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)

May 1, 2004: Will Smith at the premiere of ‘Raising Helen’ at the Tribeca Film Festival. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)

April 19, 2005: Wait a minute, Robin Wright and Sean Penn were married? We’re shook. This photo is from the ‘The Interpreter’ premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

April 19, 2005: Would it be safe to say that 2005 counts as the waning days of capri pants? Mariah Carey attends ‘The Interpreter’ premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

April 20, 2005: This photo of Iman and David Bowie canoodling is really tugging at the heartstrings. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

April 20, 2005: Robin Williams celebrating 4/20 in the most Robin Williams way—by stealing a DSLR from the paparazzi. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

April 24, 2005: Does anyone else think Kristin Stewart looks a little like a potato in this all-beige knee length skirt and blazer combo at the ‘Fierce People’ screening? (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

April 24, 2005: Honestly Liev Schreiber looks like a colorblind alt-right bro in this skinny ‘stache and camo combo. She was hanging with Anthony Mackie at the ‘Fierce People’ screening. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

April 24, 2005: Another one that tugs at the heartstrings—Miss Piggy and Ashanti at ‘The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz’ premiere. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

April 24, 2005: David Hasselhoff looks like an absolute zaddy in this insane leather trench. (Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic)

May 3, 2006: Of course there are photos of Tom Cruise taking a selfie with a burner phone from 2006. He was at the ‘Mission: Impossible III’ premiere. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

May 3, 2006: Tom Cruise and Laurence Fishburne climb on top of an SUV and wave at the teeming masses like a couple of princes at the ‘Mission: Impossible III’ premiere. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

April 25, 2006: 9/11 truthers protest outside of hte premiere of ‘United 93’ at the Tribeca Film Festival. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images for TFF)

April 30, 2007: Thomas Haden Church looking very unhappy to be attending the ‘Spider-Man 3’ premiere in Queens, NY. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic) April 30, 2007

April 22, 2009: Bradley Cooper sporting a questionable tweed newsboy cap at the premiere of ‘Whatever Works’ during the Tribeca Film Festival. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

April 20, 2010: Martha Stewart taking photos on a digital camera out the window of her SUV with this grinning woman in the backseat is a total MOOD. It was shot at the ‘Vanity Fair’ party for the Tribeca Film Festival. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

April 28, 2010: Yoko Ono looking fierce as ever at the Tribeca Film Festival Artists Awards Program. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for CHANEL)

April 25, 2011: Adrien Brody in a bafflingly shiny suit in front of some topiary at the 2011 Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMag)

April 28, 2012: Robert Downey Jr. having more fun than anyone else in his shiny blazer at the premiere of ‘Marvel’s The Avengers.’ (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

April 21, 2013: Rosario Dawson takes a selfie at the Tribeca Film Festival. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

April 21, 2013: Doug Jones, aka the fish man in ‘The Shape of Water,’ several years before someone would manufacture dildos that look like fish-man dick. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

April 24, 2014: Dear Jeff Goldblum, who told you to wear those glasses to the TFF Awards Night. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival)

April 27, 2017: Sean ‘Puff Daddy’ Combs performs at a concert celebrating ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop’ at the Tribeca Film Festival. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

