These Crispy Smashed Potatoes Are the Ultimate Comfort Food Snack

Listen. Who know what are underrated? Sour-cream-and-onion chips.

They’re salty and tangy and covered in that creamy, oniony powder that makes your fingers smell kinda weird for the next three hours. They’re about as umami as a snack can be, and entirely addictive.

Videos by VICE

But in adulthood, we reach for them less and less. We fancy ourselves too sophisticated for them, or maybe just lose touch with their glory.

Enter these smashed potatoes, which come from Basalt in Napa, California. They’re golden and crispy but still soft in the middle, and are sprinkled with salt and drizzled with a créme fraiche infused with onion, garlic, parsley, lime juice, salt, and pepper.

You can probably guess what they taste like. Hell yeah.

If you’re gonna snack, snack in style. But don’t forget your roots—and that includes potatoes.

Pin it for later!