These Device Skins Let You Touch Grass Without Going Outside

God, I hope this isn’t just the prankiest prank, a double-prank by claiming explicitly not to be a prank.

If you don’t know, touching grass is a euphemism for getting outside. Often a reminder that, stuck in the box that is home or the office, one needs to remind themselves what it’s like to interact with nature, even if it’s just a park or a lawn.

Dbrand picked a funny day to introduce its Touch Grass device skins, but Dbrand is a funny company. While the rest of the internet is yucking it up with fake news and fake product announcements, they say they like to release tongue-in-cheek-but-real products on the day.

The latest are a set of Touch Grass skins that’ll be available for a range of devices, from $20 to $70. They’ll only be around for a limited time, so snag one now if you want it.

available for a lot of devices

As Dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz told The Verge in an interview, “Each year, April 1st rolls around and companies trip over themselves to see who can be the least funny. We, on the other hand, take the opportunity to launch real products. Are they drenched in satire? Yes, but they’re real products you can buy.”

The Touch Grass Skins adhere to a range of devices. Just pull back the self-adhesive wrap and stick ’em on. The full list of available devices includes:

All sub-variants of iPhone, from the iPhone 12 through the iPhone 16

A whole ton of MacBook Airs and Pros dating back to 2016

Any iPad that came out since 2020

AirTags

AirPods 3, 4, Pro, and Pro 2

Asus ROG Ally and ROG Ally X

Google Pixel Fold

All variants of the Pixel 6 through the Pixel 9, although the Pixel 9a is notoriously absent

Nintendo Switch

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and S22 Ultra, plus all sub-variants of S23 through S25

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4, 5, and 6 and Fold 4, 5, and 6

Xbox Series X

PlayStation 5, both Disc and Digital Editions

Valve Steam Deck

We don’t have to tell you, but I will anyway because this is a day for hiding indoors in a pillow fort and yanking the Ethernet cable out of the back of the Wi-Fi router: it’s artificial grass. Honestly, I’m still a wee bit skeptical, but hey, if it is just a semi-elaborate joke, then good on them for pulling it off.