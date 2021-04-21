These DJs on TikTok Are America’s Most Trusted Journalists

Has this ever happened to you: you’re scrolling through your For Your Page on TikTok, and you come across a lifehack that seems way too good to be true. Enter TikTok show Fact or Cap.

Ivy and X are also known as Party Shirt, a DJ duo. Their TikTok account is even made under the name of their band. On the platform, however, they’re mostly known for Fact or Cap, a show where they test to see if that TiKTok lifehack you saw is real (fact) or fake (cap).

The first trend that the duo investigated involved sticking a hanger on your head to see whether it would make your head involuntarily move.

“We just kept seeing it pop up and had to find out for ourselves,” the pair told Motherboard. “We’ve both been longtime fans of the Mythbusters show, and saw our friend @connsully analyzing TikTok videos frame by frame to see if the video was edited. We thought it would be easier (and more fun) to just get the supplies and give them a test ourselves!”

Ivy and X said that they did expect people to be interested in people trying out these lifehacks, but they weren’t expecting to go from 800,000 followers on TikTok to 14 million in four months because of the popularity of Fact or Cap. Ivy and X said that part of this is because the internet, and TikTok especially, is just full of misinformation. They said they think of Fact or Cap as almost like the Snopes of TikTok, with a little more personality.

“It’s extremely difficult to know what’s ‘real’ and what’s ‘bullshit’ online. The web has been overrun with clickbait for more than a decade, even if it is lighthearted lies,” they said. “We think it’s refreshing to have a page you could reference to fact check after seeing a potentially useful or interesting lifehack.”

The kind of misinformation that Ivy and X are testing aren’t exactly essential to the world. But it sure is helpful to know if putting avocado oil on a cut avocado will keep it from going brown (cap), if spraying Axe on an egg will make it bounce (cap), or if you can control a Wiimote by using two candles instead of a sensor bar (fact, surprisingly). I’m just glad I don’t have to clean up that egg from my own kitchen floor.