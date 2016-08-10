These Doctored Vintage Photos Will Make You Wonder if All Your Childhood Memories Are Lies

This article originally appeared on VICE US.

Polish photographer Weronika Gęsicka’s work focuses on themes of memory and forgetting, the deceptive way in which what we think we remember is often some melding of fact and fiction. Her series here is based on the idea of found vintage photographs, each treated in a way to obscure the origins of the photo, making it impossible to tell whether it once showed a real, candid moment, or if it was always a fabrication.