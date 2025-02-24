These Eye Drops Could One Day Prevent Blindness

Researchers at the University of Florida are looking into the possibility of curing blindness in horses with eye drops—and eventually using the treatment on humans.

The published findings from the school’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, along with members from the veterinary and ophthalmology departments, document an eye drop medication that aims to treat uveitis, the leading cause of blindness in horses.

The disease also accounts for about 10 percent of new blindness cases in American humans every year. It works by inflaming structures around the eye that eventually break down, blocking light to the retina. Although eye injuries and age-related eye diseases are the top causes of blindness in humans, uveitis affects around 30,000 people annually.

The Florida researchers’ goal is not to treat blindness, exactly, but rather create a preventative measure so that when uveitis is caught early enough, the eye drops could stop the inflammation from fully taking the person’s vision.

The research is still in the early stages, but if the scientists can determine it has a positive effect on horses, it could then be translated to humans.

There have been prior attempts to create eye drops that meet this criteria to no avail. This particular one features synthetic peptide. These lab-created animo acids are used in vaccines and as supplements for various drugs to increase effectiveness.

In the early stages of these eye drops’ development, the horses that received them have shown signs of improved vision and comfort when exposed to bright lights. Prior to the treatment, the animals would be uncomfortable and anxious.

The test trial called for these nine mixed-breed equine to receive twice daily drops to their eyes over a 21-day period. Eventually, this study will roll out to a clinical trial in hopes of gaining more success stories before attempting to use the drops on human eyeballs.