These Fake Online Stores Are Letting People Shop Without Spending Money. Here’s Why.

South Korea gave the world K-pop, 12-step skincare routines, and parasocial relationships with virtual boyfriends. Its latest export is a fake online store you can shop at without buying anything, and it’s the first one that’s actively trying to save you money.

They’re called “dopamine sites,” and according to Oddity Central, these platforms are built to replicate the full online shopping experience, complete with product listings, reviews, ratings, filters, and promotions. Users browse, add items to a cart, enter a delivery address, and click the order button. Then a simulated courier accepts the order and heads to their location. Users can track the delivery in real time on a map. Nothing arrives. No money changes hands.

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Impulse shopping doesn’t always begin with wanting the product. Sometimes it begins with being bored, annoyed, tired, underpaid, or trapped in bed with a phone and no adult supervision. The browsing does half the damage before anyone buys anything. Dopamine sites copy the scroll, the cart, and the checkout, then spare users the part where a package arrives and make them confront their choices.

These Fake Online Stores Let You Fill a Cart, Place an Order, and Spend Absolutely Nothing

For younger South Koreans trying to spend less while ads keep stalking every corner of the internet, the appeal is fairly obvious. Users say the fake checkout feels close enough to the real thing to scratch the itch. They still get the little rush of pressing “order,” even though the delivery guy, like financial consequences, never actually appears.

The concept hasn’t traveled well. Comments on Reddit suggest Western audiences have little patience for the premise, largely dismissing it as a waste of time. Which is a fair reaction from people who apparently have no problem spending $300 on things they don’t need in the middle of the night.

Some experts also caution that dopamine sites don’t address the underlying behavioral loop—they just remove the financial cost. The compulsion to browse and buy is fed either way, so the habit stays intact even as the bank account doesn’t take a hit.

South Korea helped make online shopping what it is today, and now it’s produced a consequence-free version of the whole experience. Whether that’s a solution or just a more sophisticated form of the same problem is still up for debate.