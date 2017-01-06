These Female Brewers Have Created Anti-Trump Beers

Many turned to a bottle of the strong stuff after the chilling announcement that Donald Trump was to become the 45th President of the United States. And as Trump’s inauguration approaches in just under two weeks, booze cupboards across the world are likely to be plundered again.

With the impending need for several stiff drinks come January 20 in mind, six female brewers from Denver, Colorado each have created an anti-Trump beer.

Videos by VICE

READ MORE: This Mexican Brewery Tricked Donald Trump Supporters into Funding a Fiesta

Each brewer has created their own recipe for a beer under the same name, “Makin’ Noise: A Pussy Riot Beer.” The name is inspired by the Russian activist punk rock group and of course, references can’t help but be made with Trump’s own infamous misogynistic outburst.

But the Colorado-based brewers involved, who include women from Guardian Brewing Company, Goldspot Brewing Company, Lady Justice Brewing, and Brewability Lab, don’t want to give Trump the limelight. The mission statement behind the beer says: “This beer works to combat the hate and oppression while also lending support and solidarity to the fight for equality.”

A portion of money raised from sales will also go to LGBTQ groups, Planned Parenthood, and environmental charities, among others.

Brewing the anti-Trump beer. Photo courtesy of Guardian Brewing Company.

It’s not the first time beer has been used to voice opinion during Trump’s journey to the White House. In the run-up to election day, a Mexican brewery sold what appeared to be pro-Trump t-shirts to fund anti-Trump beers and a brewery in Chicago released a not-so-subtle “Dumb Donald” IPA.

The versions of the Pussy Riot Beer range from a black Belgian Saison and to an imperial Saison aged on strawberries. The breweries who helped create the beers, as well as Colorado Plus Brew Pub will make it available on tap on the day that Trump is sworn in. Speaking to website Westword, Bess Dougherty, another Denver brewer involved in the collaboration, said: “It will look like a delicate beer but it will knock you on your ass.”

We’ll take a pint of that.