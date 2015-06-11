These Filipino Divers Can’t Dive For Shit

Consider the world class diver. He strides to the end of the springboard, a portrait of serene purpose. Each preparatory bounce is careful and measured. Then he rises, as though pulled towards the heavens by angels. His body contorts and jackknifes in absolute controlled precision. He approaches the surface of the water, the curtain that will close on this spectacular performance, and suddenly…

Filipino divers John Elmerson Fabriga and John David Pahoyo, competing in Singapore at this year’s Southeast Asian Games, did not put forth world class efforts.

Videos by VICE

In defense of the Johns, 0.0 does seem a little bit low. It’s not like they just did cannonballs. My man was doing some flips!

Don’t cry for them, though. They are resilient.