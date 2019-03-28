These former New York prosecutors predict more indictments coming in Trumpworld

Donald Trump may be claiming he’s “totally exonerated” by Robert Mueller’s report — he explicitly isn’t, per the attorney general’s summary — but there’s plenty of other ongoing investigations into Trumpworld that should strike fear in the heart of the president’s lawyers. Maybe most notably, the one by prosecutors in the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The SDNY is known as a very aggressive office, home to America’s best white-collar prosecutors, handling the most important cases for the country, explained Jaimie and Kan Nawaday, two former SNDY prosecutors who recently left the office. VICE News met them in their apartment in Brooklyn, where they talked about what it means for the Trump Organization, and Trump’s inaugural committee, to be in the SDNY’s sights. Hint: They see more indictments coming.

“It might sound corny,” said Jaimie, “but nobody’s above the law.”

This segment originally aired March 27, 2019, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.

