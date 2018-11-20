These Freaky Net Art Collages Look Like Alien Organisms

This article is part of our Women in Net Art series, a column curated by artist Nicole Ruggiero. Read more articles from this series here.

The digital art on Helin Sahin‘s Instagram is disorienting. In one image, a crystal object bends and twists on a sandy background, looking like an alien sea monster or sand that’s been struck by lightning and turned into glass. In another post, snake bodies burst from a smooth pink heart, almost like the Kurdish artist caught a writhing creature mid-mutation and snapped a picture.

I wanted to introduce you to Helin’s work, because I love her grungy aesthetic. It’s kind of dark but also strong and feminine, filled with familiar natural shapes like the spindly legs of a spider or blades of grass. I find so much inspiration in her work because it’s so different from mine—it reminds me to look at things from another perspective. When net art is too “perfect” it can wind up looking unnatural, but Helin’s art seems fresh and alive, like biological experiments mutating bit by bit.

I asked Helin to fill out a questionnaire to help you get to know her better. Keep scrolling to read it. She also designed a Snapchat Lens for VICE readers.

