These Frozen Bananas Are Secretly Healthy But Don’t Taste Like It

Bananas and chocolate. Name a more iconic duo.

We’ll wait.

Videos by VICE

Healthy dessert is, contrary to popular belief, not always an oxymoron, and these frozen bananas are proof. They’re also dumb simple—you can probably figure out how to make them just by looking, but we wrote up the recipe for you anyway.

Our man Action Bronson covered these frozen bananas with crushed cashews and hazelnuts on Daily VICE, but don’t let that limit you. The world is your oyster here—you can roll these bad boys in pretzels, popcorn, Pop Rocks, moon rocks, whatever. You do you.

There’s really no going wrong here. And, hey, there’s always money in the banana stand.