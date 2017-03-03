These Fruit and Nutella Crêpes Are Porn-Star-Approved

If you want a dessert that is decadent, delicious, and over-the-top, you could do worse than turn to a porn star. Kayden Kross knows a thing or two about indulging the senses. And, let’s face it, who doesn’t love fruit-filled crêpes, stuffed with hazelnut spread and topped with whipped cream?



It turns out that crêpes are super easy to make—if you can make a pancake, you can master a crêpe. The rest of the recipe is just assembly, with bananas and strawberries serving a starring role (and Nutella, of course, because who doesn’t like to start or end their day with chocolate?).

But feel free to customize them however you see fit. Did we mention that these are a great way to wrap up a dinner date (or start a morning after)?

RECIPE: Fruit and Chocolate Crepes



After the first bite, tell your date that a porn star taught you how to make these crêpes and see how that flies. At the very least, you’ll have a pretty delicious dish to keep you company.