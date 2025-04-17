These Goats Survived 200 Years on an Island Without Fresh Water—But How?

On a windswept volcanic island off Brazil’s northeastern coast, a mysterious herd of goats survived for over two centuries without a single freshwater source—and scientists are still scratching their heads.

The goats lived on Santa Bárbara, the largest island in the Abrolhos archipelago, about 43 miles off the coast of Bahia. Historical records suggest they were left there by colonizers more than 250 years ago—likely abandoned livestock that somehow turned feral, adapted, and began thriving in one of the least hospitable places imaginable.

There’s no river, no spring, no reliable rainfall. And yet, the goats didn’t just survive—they multiplied. Most births on the island were twins, a sign that the animals were not only reproducing, but “well nourished and healthy,” according to researchers.

Last month, Brazil’s Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) finally removed the last 27 goats from the island to protect local ecosystems. Their presence was damaging several endemic plant species and threatening the nesting grounds of at least seven seabird species. But instead of wiping them out, researchers chose to preserve them for study.

“We believe they developed unique talents to survive,” said Erismar Rocha, head of the Abrolhos National Marine Park. “If their population hadn’t been controlled, they would have taken over the entire island and self-destructed.”

And here’s the wildest part: In all the years scientists observed the goats, no one ever saw them drink water. Not once.

How Did These Goats Survive on Goat Island?

So, how did they live? Some researchers think they may have adapted to drinking seawater—something most mammals can’t do without eventually dehydrating. Others believe their survival hinged on beldroega, a succulent plant native to the island that’s rich in moisture. Either way, their bodies found a way.

The mystery now holds real scientific weight. Researchers believe these goats might hold clues about how animals can adapt to extreme drought conditions—something that could have big implications as climate change intensifies and arid regions expand.

Brazilian scientists are hoping to study their physiology, behaviors, and gut microbiomes to better understand what makes them tick. Could this be the key to developing new, hardier breeds of livestock for drought-prone areas? Maybe.

For now, the goats of Santa Bárbara are off the island—but their story is just getting started.