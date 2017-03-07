These Homemade Churros Are Worthy of a Michelin Star

Even for a Michelin-starred chef like José Chesa, churros are fundamentally about simplicity. All you need is a frying pan and six basic ingredients, and you can make a soigné snack that will bring you right back to a simpler time.

“Some of the happiest memories of my childhood involve sneaking pieces of piping-hot churros right out of my grandmother’s frying pan and eating them under the kitchen table,” Chesa told MUNCHIES.

Videos by VICE

RECIPE: Spanish-Style Churros

We also recommend eating these churros under the kitchen table for maximum effect.