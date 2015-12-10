​These Leaked HudMo Demos Might be for Frank Ocean

It’s been three years since Frank Ocean‘s Channel Orange dropped, and his team has been tight-lipped regarding any news of his second LP. We may have just gotten a clue, however, in the form of a mysterious collection of Hudson Mohawk tracks initially uploaded to Reddit under the title frank oOOOOoocean.



The folder of 11 instrumentals appeared yesterday, and soon afterwards an auto-tweet linking to the Reddit thread was retweeted by TNGHT (it has since been un-retweeted). When that thread was removed, a different user then re-upped the folder with a new title: “Hudson Mohawke demos for Frank Ocean (instrumentals) (leak).”

Videos by VICE

What reason do we have to believe any of this? Well, commenters on various forums have pointed out that some songs appear to be earlier versions of HudMo productions like “Warriors” and Pusha T’s track “Hold On.” Then there was the co-sign from TNGHT in the form of their brief, stealthy retweet. It’s all speculation at this point though, as neither party has confirmed whether the beats are meant for Ocean.

You can download the folder of instrumentals here.