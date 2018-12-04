These Intimate Photos Say Thanks and Goodbye to New Zealand

After years of having her fingers in a bunch of different pies—photography, styling, managing The Others talent agency—Imogen Wilson is taking a step back. The 25-year-old go-getter has decided it’s time to jump across the ditch for an “off-the-grid” summer, before making new moves in the UK, or wherever—no one, including herself, quite knows yet. Ah, the life of a freelancer.



But before she goes anywhere, the Kiwi creative is having one last hurrah. Her show ‘Laters’, on view December 6 at The Tuesday Club is her way of saying adios, but, more importantly, it is a chance for her to thank the crew that has supported her over the years. The show features a large collection of her own previously unpublished pieces, supported by work from some of her favourite artists from across Aotearoa and Australia.

Videos by VICE

(The show is one-night only, but if you can’t make it, don’t stress. Imogen has collated a limited-edition magazine with an extended version of all the good stuff. You can order a copy here.)

VICE has scored an exclusive teaser of ‘Laters’, and had a chat with Imogen about the show, her journey so far, and her plans for the future.

VICE: Hey Imogen, talk to us about ‘Laters’. What does this show mean to you?

Imogen Wilson: I came up with the idea to have a show called ‘Laters’ a while ago, but thought I should save for when I actually leave. The show is a celebration for all the people I have helped and who have helped me get where I am now, so it’s a thank you and a goodbye. A lot of these people I won’t see again.

What made you decide to move away from New Zealand?

I feel like I have maxed out my potential here. I decided to move away quite some time ago but I didn’t act on it because of my business here. So I just really wanted to pick the right time because of how many people I am tied to. I also just needed to mentally prepare myself for leaving.

Everyone thinks I am moving away for career purposes, which I will eventually, but at the moment it is strictly personal. It’s about figuring my head out and deciding what I want to do next, what I want to get out of the next five years.

Where will you be doing all this figuring out?

On a beach in Sydney. My dad just moved there from Brisbane, so I am essentially moving there to spend time with my family before I decide where to relocate next year. I haven’t lived with my family since I was 17. Which was fine at first but it does get quite difficult when you don’t have that support network around you, friends only offer so much.



So, why now?

I just really want to go now and I have also decided to close my business at the end of this week.

Was that a really tough call to make?

Originally I thought it would be, but honestly, it just turned out to be a really good time. I believe in quitting or ending something on a high note. We will be stepping off our busiest month, we just finished our third fashion week and have booked so many amazing jobs. I want people to remember the agency as that, instead of when it might be something else.

Okay back to the show, what is your favourite frame in the series?

It’s of this teenage boy at the front of a Laneway mosh with this huge cast on his arm, severely injured but just going so hard. This one was from my first proper shoots, which was actually for VICE, and it is still one of my favourite photos I have ever taken.

What do you know now that you didn’t know when you took that photo three years ago?

I suppose I didn’t realise how many people would like my work. As well as many creatives, I don’t back myself as much as I should. I also wish I had known how to prepare for that.

Everyone featured in the show is pretty young, was that a deliberate decision?

Not at all, I am never opposed to shooting people my age or older, I do it a lot. But with this collection, I didn’t really go looking for people. I didn’t cast for this series because I don’t like to force personal work because it just never turns out that great. Most of these people stumbled onto my path when I was travelling and all have a really cool energy and way about them—something I don’t see every day. So it just happened to be young people.

What was it like setting up your first solo show?

It’s a huge deal for me. It’s a big load of work, money and time that goes into it and you want to do it right. I have done the best I possibly could with the venue, with getting my favourite female DJs, the artists, drinks, everything. So pulling that all together is quite significant because you don’t even know if people are going to like it.

What does saying goodbye feel like? Are you good at goodbyes?

It depends on who I am saying goodbye to and what they mean to me. But no, I am happy to be leaving. There is a handful of people I am sad to be leaving. But everyone needs to leave New Zealand at some point, change is good. The people I will miss and care about will still hear from me every week. I’m excited.