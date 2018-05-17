These Invincible ‘Super Rats’ Are Genetically Resistant to Poison

For decades, setting traps and putting out poison did the trick when it came to getting rid of rats. But after years of city life, some rodents have begun to genetically mutate, developing a resistance to poison and a gift for outsmarting traps. These “super rats” are on the rise in metropolitan areas across the globe and they’re getting smarter, stronger, and larger in number every day.

On this episode of VICE INTL, VICE Japan sat down with a handful of experts studying these super rats to hear exactly how the rodents got so resilient, and find out what—if anything—can be done to get them under control.

Videos by VICE

