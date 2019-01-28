These Jokes About ‘Rent: Live’ Were Better Than the Actual Musical

A live staging of Rent, the 1996 musical about broke bohemians facing the AIDS crisis, was supposed to air on Fox Sunday night. Instead, thanks to an actor’s broken foot and an apparent lack of contingency planning, Fox opted to air footage from Saturday’s dress rehearsal spliced together with some live scenes.

The result was… lackluster. Viewers complained that the singing was off-key and the performances seemed phoned-in, like the actors were saving their energy for the real deal—which, honestly, makes a lot of sense, because they didn’t think the dress rehearsal would be the real deal.

This disappointment followed an enormous hype train: Vanessa Hudgens was playing Maureen, the character originated on Broadway by Idina Menzel. Pop star Tinashe would be Mimi, the ingenue dying from disease. RuPaul’s Drag Race star Valentina, who recently came out as gender non-binary, was cast as the HIV-positive trans street performer Angel. The finale of Rent: Live would feature the original Broadway cast (many of whom also starred in the 2005 film adaptation), including Jesse L. Martin, the original Collins, who proved he’s still got it when he belted out that high note in “Seasons of Love.”

As you might expect, the internet had a lot of feelings about Rent: Live. In case you missed it, here are some of the major takeaways:

#RentNotLive was trending on Twitter, which gave new meaning to “No Day but Today”

https://twitter.com/chelseanachman/status/1089769356853153793

https://twitter.com/nutwasasalted/status/1089723175372509185

Theater people were quick to question the lack of understudies. As Anna Kendrick famously said, “The goddamn show must go on”

https://twitter.com/ira/status/1089751130949603328

#RentLive

Cast: Will we have understudies? You know. Just in case.



Producers: Uuunderstuuudddieeeesss?!?!??!! pic.twitter.com/dKzT9AG3nP — Kaylyn P. Williams (@WhatTheKaylyn) January 28, 2019

I can understand an injury, but I can’t understand not having an understudy available for a LIVE national broadcast. Not only that, but ADAM PASCAL IS IN THE BUILDING. IN THE BUILDING. Why is he not taking over!? #RentNOTLive #RentLive — Denise Belcher (@DeniseMBelcher) January 28, 2019

https://twitter.com/likeawritngdesk/status/1089743577230434304

Despite the semi-live train wreck, people were HERE for Vanessa Hudgens

https://twitter.com/chrissymas_day/status/1089749505900109826

https://twitter.com/deelizabeth_/status/1089717122316554240

Viewers were happy to see a mainstream network promoting diversity and inclusion

https://twitter.com/JohnnySibilly/status/1089764469339652096

Vanessa Hudgens doing a same-sex kiss on Fox, a long way from 1996 #RentLive — Naveen Kumar (@Mr_NaveenKumar) January 28, 2019

A lot of people like to shit on RENT because it was so popular and changed the musical game but it was a huge, unprecedented education moment, especially about LGBTQ people, and I’m glad #RentLive did it justice for a younger audience who has no knowledge of the AIDS crisis. — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) January 28, 2019

https://twitter.com/Peppermint247/status/1089767220245393408

But the things Fox decided to censor didn’t make a ton of sense…

https://twitter.com/ZOMGitsDeja/status/1089717678242185216

https://twitter.com/orlvgn/status/1089714767416184834

Which prompted a bunch of people to dig up this tweet:

the other day a bartender told me his high school did a performance of RENT where they couldn't say AIDS so all the characters had diabetes — Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) October 6, 2017

i cant stop thinking about that tweet from the girl who did rent at her high school but instead of aids everyone had diabetes — leanne 🤍 (@leannexmac) January 28, 2019

https://twitter.com/filinadiangirl/status/1089694134892261376

https://twitter.com/kaylonclark/status/1089745276359921664

No matter how you measure Rent: Live, most people agreed they should have just done the damn thing live

We 👏🏻all 👏🏻would👏🏻 have👏🏻 been fine 👏🏻with 👏🏻roger 👏🏻sitting👏🏻 the 👏🏻whole 👏🏻time #rentLive — jenneral (@JenneralJoyce) January 28, 2019

Not that any of those problems with the production will slow down the trend of networks doing live musicals. The next one slated for primetime is Hair Live!, coming to NBC this spring. The groundbreaking show debuted on Broadway in the 1960s, and is nowadays notorious for having a bunch of full-frontal nudity, so it’ll be interesting to see how NBC navigates its own musical FCC nightmare.

