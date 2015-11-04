These Kids Are Ripping Donald Trump for Being a ‘Racist Dick’

Donald Trump recently lost his lead in the polls for the Republican nomination in next year’s US elections, but the candidate might have a more immediate concern in the coming days. A political action committee (PAC) that accuses Trump of being racist has offered a cash “bounty” to anyone who will disrupt his upcoming appearance as host of Saturday Night Live.

The PAC, Deport Racism, says it will give $5,000 to anyone in the audience of the NBC show who interrupts the live TV broadcast on November 7 by shouting the words “deport racism” or “Trump is a racist.” The group says on its website that allowing Trump to host the famed comedy program “sends the wrong message that his offensive and racist comments about Latinos and Mexicans are acceptable.”

When Trump launched his campaign for the GOP nomination in June, he called Mexicans “rapists” and accused immigrants from the country of “bringing crime” and drugs into the US. Trump has vowed to build a giant wall on the US-Mexico border if he is elected president, and claims he will find a way to make the Mexican government pay for it. The real estate mogul and former reality TV star also says he would deport the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants that currently live in the US.

“We’re hoping the $5,000 will help people on set or in the studio audience find the bravery to speak out loudly and help focus the national conversation on that we need to deport racism, not people,” Santiago Cejudo, an organizer with Deport Racism, said in a statement announcing the bounty. “It’s 2016, and Trump needs to hear that you can’t win the White House without the brown vote.”

The group has also released a viral video that features several US-born Latino children using salty language to rip Trump for his anti-immigrant views.

“My name is Ricardo, my friends call me Rick,” one kid says in the video. “But you keep calling me ‘anchor baby?’” Another kid then adds, “Wow. Racist dick.”

The kid who identifies himself as Ricardo also flashes his middle finger and says, “Fuck you, racist fuck.”

“I’m an American, born in the USA,” another boy says. “This is my home, you can’t take my rights away. If you don’t like our constitution and what it stands for, get the fuck out of my country.”

A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment about the video and its racism allegations.

The video’s director, Luke Montgomery, said having kids drop F-bombs on camera is justifiable given the vitriol Trump has directed at Latino immigrants. “They are using bad words for a good cause,” Montgomery said in a statement.

“Threatening to tear up the constitution to strip these citizens of their rights is offensive language,” he said. “Which is why the adorable and articulate Latino kids in the video fight back with some comedically offensive language of their own.”

Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric resonated with would-be Republican voters, allowing the candidate to claim an early lead in polls for his party’s presidential nomination. Recent polls indicate, however, that retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson has surged ahead of Trump by six percentage points.

