These Landmark Pop-Punk Albums Defined 2003—One Even Dropped on This Day 23 Years Ago

Pop-punk grew out of the 90s, with Green Day and Blink-182 at the helm. It began to transform in the early 2000s, when third wave emo was catching on. And in 2003, there were a few defining album releases. Here are three pop-punk albums that became pillars of the genre, but also heralded a stylistic shift.

‘Ocean Avenue’ by Yellowcard

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On July 22, 2003, pop-punks Yellowcard made their major label debut after toiling on indie labels for three albums. Their first three releases in 1997, 1999, and 2001 didn’t drum up much attention. But once they put out The Underdog EP on Fueled By Ramen in 2002, they caught the ear of a Capitol Records exec. This led to Ocean Avenue, which is celebrating 23 years on this day.

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The album set Yellowcard up to be a defining voice in pop-punk. Their following release, Lights & Sounds, performed even better on the charts. Ocean Avenue departed from the typical pop-punk formula by including string arrangements. Songwriter Sean Mackin played the violin, and there was also cello and viola. Critics praised this unique addition, and Ocean Avenue had Yellowcard breaking through to the mainstream.

‘Blink-182’ by Blink-182

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By 2003, Blink-182 was already a fixture in the pop-punk consciousness. Since their breakthrough with Enema of the State, they’d been on the forefront of the growing scene, known for their raunchy songwriting and adolescent antics. But by 2003, things were changing for the trio. Marriage, fatherhood, and increased media attention put a strain on the once tight-knit band, and this album, often called Untitled, reflected these tensions.

Blink-182 had grown increasingly weary of the restrictive punk rock formula, as well as the expectations from their record label. Untitled was a darker, more experimental album, with complex song structures and interconnected themes. As much as Blink-182 defined the early pop-punk sound, Untitled took an inspired turn into post-hardcore.

‘Take This To Your Grave’ by Fall Out Boy

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Fall Out Boy’s debut album Take This To Your Grave has since become a hallmark of early 2000s pop-punk. To the point that “Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy” is often lovingly referred to as the national anthem. Their smart songwriting combined with fast, clean riffs propelled them to the forefront of pop-punk, and would carry them through the emo scene.

While they quickly became the face of mainstream emo, Fall Out Boy has always maintained their ambitious creativity. Sure, they may have gone sickeningly pop after the hiatus. But they’ve also always known how to bring it all back into focus. Their 2023 album So Much (For) Stardust had Fall Out Boy returning to the familiar weirdness explored on Folie a Deux, which would not exist without Take This To Your Grave.

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