These Lemon Blueberry Waffles Will Get You the Hell Out of Bed

There’s nothing wrong with being a little sour, as long as you know how to be sweet, too.

Consider these waffles the Tinder date that seems like they’re gonna ghost on you, but then hits you with that “sup?” text at just the right moment to give you heart eyes.

From Lucky’s Cafe in Cleveland, Ohio, it starts with zesty lemon buttermilk waffles and a creamy lemon curd, then hits it with a fresh blueberry compote and honeyed whipped cream. Hubba, hubba.

And it tastes a hell of a lot better than your alarm clock sounds.