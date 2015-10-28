These NBA Football Kit Designs Are Incredibly Cool

Last month we brought you a series of international football shirts that artist Emilio Sansolini re-imagined using a fashion brand from the country in question. There was Fred Perry for England, Armani for Italy, and Ralph Lauren for the United States to name a few. They were seriously sweet and you should definitely check them out.

And how about this for a follow up. Canadian designer Alexandre De Sève has taken teams from the NBA and transposed their colours on to adidas football kits. Once again the results are incredibly cool, blowing many current club’ efforts out of the water. Why, for example, do Crystal Palace not wear a kit resembling the Detroit Piston’s? And would’t Plymouth Argyle look better decked out like the Milwaukee Bucks? C’mon kit designers, you’ve got some serious questions to answer. Maybe check these out for some tips on how to do a proper job.

[H/T]