These New ‘Game of Thrones’ Photos Frighten and Confuse Me

Have you heard of a show called Game of Thrones? According to Wikipedia, “Game of Thrones is an American fantasy drama television series,” and you can really see what that means if you tune in every night at whatever time it’s on! Everyone dresses funny, like they’re from the past, even though it’s not the past because there are dragons and every place is made up. Mostly, the actors are in Ireland, but they never admit that and instead go, like, “I will ride this morn to Dothraki” or whatever. You just have to suspend your disbelief because otherwise, how are you going to enjoy any television show?

It’s a good thing Game is not real because it is a pretty scary show! I don’t have kids, but if I did, I wouldn’t let them watch Thrones. I’d send them to bed because otherwise they’d be all, “Wow, is that actually someone’s actual labia? I know it’s HBO, but can they really show that?” and, “Throwing time travel into a plot just seems like a lazy way to retcon various aspects of the story that George R. R. Martin didn’t think about because he’s just making this shit up as he goes along,” and, “OH SHIT MOTHERFUCKER GOT OWNED OMG OMG.” I also don’t watch the show, so why would my kids be watching it? Sorry, I didn’t really think this through.



Anyway, I wouldn’t let my kids see these new photos from the next episode of Game either because they are super intense! I hope you enjoy them because I definitely don’t.



Haha. Hey buddy, that is probably not the recommended way to fight horses—also, why are you fighting horses? Don’t get involved in other species’ battles! Seriously, though, what a wild thing to see.

Whoa, that is a big guy! Where does he even get shoes?!?!?



Damn, that is a LOT of people! One thing’s for sure: This episode cost a bunch of money to make, because I think you have to pay all those guys!



What makes Game such a good show is that one minute it’s all ACTION, and the next minute it’s, “Hey, here is a man looking pensive and probably thinking big thoughts.”

Hell yeah, glad that fans of this character finally get a chance to see him in action!



Good photo here of two people.



Man, a lot of people are going to be talking about how a bunch of guys are getting ready to fight one another here, but I think the real story is the guy on the horse. Lots going on here.



Is that guy angry at something in one of the other photos? Or something else? Lots of questions, but I guess we’re going to have to tune in to find out! Game of Thrones!



