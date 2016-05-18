These Olive Oil Chocolate Chip Cookies Might Make You Forget Butter Forever

Photo by Farideh Sadeghin.

Let’s get this right out of the way: Butter is delicious. We’re not denying that. It’s fabulous on toast and it makes for a whimsical sculpture medium, among other things.

But we’re feeling the call of the Mediterranean diet or something. Spring is telling us to eat almonds and oily fish, and to replace our dear blocks of milk fat with olive oil.

Videos by VICE

Good thing we don’t have to give up our cookies, though.

This recipe by Ruby Tandoh swaps in good olive oil to give chocolate chip cookies the richness they deserve, but with an added je ne sais quoi quality.

If you’ve ever had a lemon or orange olive oil cake, you know what we’re talking about—a barely there bittersweet, vegetal note that plays very well with dark chocolate and sea salt.

So feel free to stuff your face with as many of these delicious cookies as you want. Just keep telling yourself they’re heart-healthy.