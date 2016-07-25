These Past Two US Men’s Basketball Exhibition Games Are a Window into the Hurting They’ll Put on the World

The outcome of Team USA’s exhibition games against Argentina and China over the weekend were just about what you’d expect—they won each game by an average of 43 points without breaking so much as a sweat. But beyond the impressive dunks and other vine-worthy highlights, these games have given us a preview of just how dominant Team USA will be once tournament play begins in Rio.

Yes, the team hails from the country that invented the sport, and yes, they’ve only lost a handful of times in Olympics past. But whether it’s their ridiculously-good centers swatting down shots, the suffocating perimeter defense, or role players providing a spark off the bench, Team USA has shown that they dish out their own special blend of damage. Sure, it’s not the Dream Team—they’re even missing LeBron, Curry, etc.—but this group just might be out there making legends of their own.

First off, DeMarcus Cousins and DeAndre Jordan might literally be unstoppable. The team’s two centers have made their presence known whenever they’re on the court, gobbling up nearly every rebound in sight while causing opposing players to think twice about driving to the hoop. Every time Cousins catches the ball in the paint, he’s either going to get fouled, finish strong, or manage a combination of the two. The fact that he’s playing with such talented teammates has given him more room to operate in the post than he’s used to in Sacramento, allowing for beautiful moves such as this one:



Meanwhile, DeAndre Jordan is taking full advantage of international rules—which allow a player to touch the ball as soon as it hits the rim—to demolish the offensive boards. Only a handful of teams have the size and strength to properly match up with DJ, and it doesn’t hurt that he can run the floor like a 7-foot gazelle. His athleticism has treated us to some eye-popping plays, such as this:

And this:

But while the rim protection is deadly, Team USA’s dominance continues with perimeter defense. This roster is loaded with tenacious lockdown defenders such as Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson, Paul George, and Kevin Durant—meaning Team USA is able to switch virtually every matchup, effectively smothering the opposition while causing errant passes and shot clock violations:

And you know what? Even Harrison Barnes is getting in on the act. Many people (including myself) thought this team’s only weakness would be Harrison Barnes. There’s still an APB out for his jump shot after his horrendous slump in the NBA Finals—he has yet to connect on a three pointer in international play—but he has made his mark with extremely impressive defense and a few jaw-dropping drives:

For the rest of the world, the scariest part is that this team hasn’t even reached its full potential, as these guys are still learning how to play with each other and adjusting to the international rules. It should be fun to see how Team USA will fare against more competent opponents such as Spain, France, and Lithuania—but if these exhibitions games are any indication, more blowouts are in store.