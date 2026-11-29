Christian leaders are claim that Americans will soon get to know those UFOs, or UAPs, who have been captivating the public’s imagination with special force all year. They allege that UFOs will finally reveal themselves to humanity in a more complete way than ever in 2027.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Bishop Alan DiDio, the leader of Revival Nation, was joined on his podcast by Pastor Larry Ragland and evangelist Tony Merkel. The episode premiered on November 24. There, DiDio stated:

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“We’ve gotten reports that 2027 is going to be a year of massive disclosure, particularly from the pastors’ meeting that I was involved in.”

During a pair of now-fabled secret meetings that supposedly occurred earlier this year, the first of which was held in February and explored the horrors of human trafficking in part, DiDio and other pastors discussed UFOs in order to spiritually arm themselves and their Christian brethren for what’s to come, whereas the public is apparently being “desensitized” to the point where they dismiss even chilling findings as “nothing burger[s].”

Open up your Book of Revelation: “If we really believe that we are the Noah generation […] we are […] the last evangelists, the last preachers before this thing winds down.” ~ larry ragland

Former Green Beret Paul Bock arranged the festivities, and Merkel helped make them possible. DiDio attended both important meetings, but Ragland only caught one. (The men note that there has been confusion about the meetings, because more than the key ones have taken place…) Bock, for example, showed his attendees images that depicted translucent hyperdimensional beings, including a squid-like creature and a humanoid.

DiDio states of one of the get-togethers:

“It’s interesting that it seems that that meeting was used to galvanize a conversation that went right up to the White House and led directly to the release of these documents.”

Under the Trump administration, UFO files began dropping on May 8, 2026. So far, 8 batches of files have been declassified. The men believe that a “dumping” of information from the government is to come.

The latest November UFO file release from the Pentagon (which mentioned curiosities such as a giant non-human hairy arm with monkey-like fingers, a pterodactyl-like entity, a Mongolian death worm-like 8-foot maggot, trolls, and a roof-jumping lady) touched upon Utah’s Skinwalker Ranch — the government-funded investigation into paranormal occurrences there.

Merkel spent some time near the ranch, where he observed strange lights, a 40 ft shipping container that temporarily raised off the ground without a visible mover, a trackway that went from human to equine, a ritual circle, etc. Ragland informed us that, surprisingly, nearly everyone working at Skinwalker is a born-again Christian.

Why Christian Leaders Are Telling Their Followers to Prepare for UFO Disclosure in 2027

Many Christians will tell you that UFOs and related phenomena are distractions of demonic origin. In fact, the men on the podcast explain that the aliens and such are part of Satan’s “Great Deception.” The hype and narratives around UFOs could potentially cause Believers to question the grounds of their faith. The gentlemen want listeners to open their Bibles and turn their attention back to Jesus Christ as well as the “safeties” in Him. Ragland urges us not to ignore what the Devil is doing right now and points out that an ex-CIA agent, John Ramirez, has similarly long been declaring that 2027 is the year when aliens plan to come out of the closet.

While I might be Christian myself, I will say that some American Christians strike me as no less foreign than aliens, and I often wonder if they’re the distractions, but I cast no stones!

Riaan Swiegelaar, a young and fabulous gay man who co-founded the South African Satanic Church but converted to Christianity in 2022, has warned us about a different issue that is also set to strike humanity in 2027. The inspiring fellow cautions that an agenda aims to create “one world religion.”