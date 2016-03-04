These Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookies Might Be Better Than Drugs

Look, there’s a time and a place for foie gras torchon, shaved black truffles, and the priciest Beluga caviar. There are occasions when only the rarest bottle of Champagne or a prime, dry-aged porterhouse steak will make the cut. But there are other days when you want something that still tastes fucking fantastic, but has a little more accessibility.

For those days, there are cookies. This awesome recipe comes from Sydney Kramer, who happens to run a fantastic food blog called Crepes of Wrath and is a bona fide cookie master. These are our faves: wonderfully chewy, crispy-edged, sprinkle-laden bad boys topped with a generous dash of flaky sea salt. Don’t tell your mom, but they’ll give hers a run for their money. Plus, they’re damn cute.

Videos by VICE

We recommend that you start your week by ingesting these heavenly things.

A perfect cookie is worth a thousand words, but that’s all we’ve got for now, because our mouths are full.