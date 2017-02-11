Photo by Farideh Sadeghin.

We’re just about over halfway through winter, which means that you’ve survived what we can pretty much all agree was the worst year in recent history, and are well on your way to a year that promises to be—well, interesting, if nothing else.

It also means we’re just about finished with the only good part of winter—days off, travel, gifts, and holiday parties with open bars—and entering the frigid days where leaving your apartment is way more trouble than it’s worth.

But being a recluse has its advantages, like avoiding the cold, re-watching all six seasons of Game of Thrones, and eating a shit-ton of comfort food.

And there’s no better comfort food than shrimp and grits. This southern classic is simple to make, it has infinite possible twists, and it can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner (we prefer and). This version from chef of New Orleans restaurant Compère Lapin and Top Chef alum Nina Compton is as good as it gets.

These shrimp and grits go together like Netflix and chill: the grits are perfectly creamy and cheesy, providing the soft, inviting bed for the succulent shrimp; the ragu is savory and spicy; and the egg on top ensures it’s perfectly acceptable to eat right after you wake up in the morning.

Plus, the whole thing only takes about a half hour to make: not bad for a dish whose leftovers you can eat at any time of day.