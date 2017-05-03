These Thai Fried Chicken Bites Will Make You Reconsider the Nugget

Breaded little nuggets of chicken: You’d had ’em once, you’ve had ’em all, right?

Wrong, friends. Juicy, brined meat, an extra crispy crust, and a spicy dipping sauce can make all the difference.

Videos by VICE

This recipe from Louis Tikaram is loaded with flavor from Thai herbs and spices—Thai chilies, lemongrass, makrut lime, cilantro, garlic, turmeric, and galangal—and has garlic, shallots, and white pepper in its fabulously crunchy breading. That sriracha mayo don’t hurt, either.

RECIPE: Thai Fried Chicken Bites

Start brining today, and you’ll have these wildly addictive, temptingly spicy, utterly enjoyable chicken bites ready to fry on Friday. Then, it’s just 30 minutes until you get to take a bite and decide that you’ll never need to grab nuggets from a drive-thru window again.