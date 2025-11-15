These Tiny Spiders Build Giant ‘Puppet’ Decoys From Disembodied Prey

In the jungles of Peru and the Philippines, some of the smallest spiders on Earth are building monsters. Each web they spin hides a puppet—crafted from dead insects, leaves, and silk—that looks uncannily like a much larger spider. When predators move in, it’s showtime.

The new research, published Nov. 6 in Ecology and Evolution, describes how Cyclosa inca and Cyclosa longicauda create realistic spider replicas inside their webs. Each decoy is several times larger than its maker, with long legs, a segmented body, and the unmistakable shape of a giant arachnid suspended in midair. Some appear abstract, while others could pass for the real thing at a glance.

“They don’t just decorate their webs,” said George Olah, a conservation geneticist at the Australian National University who led the study. “They meticulously arrange detritus, prey carcasses, and silk into a structure that’s not only larger than their own body, but clearly resembles the silhouette of a bigger, menacing spider.”

H. Cordey

These Tiny Spiders Build Giant ‘Puppet’ Decoys Out of Dead Bugs

When threatened, the Cyclosa hides within the decoy’s body and shakes its abdomen to make the puppet seem alive. To a passing bird or lizard, the movement is enough to suggest a predator instead of prey. Most of the time, the illusion works. The impostor spider jerks and trembles as the real one stays hidden, a tiny puppeteer pulling invisible strings.

Study co-author Lawrence Reeves, an entomologist at the University of Florida, called the behavior an “evolutionary trade-off.” While other orb weavers spend energy spinning silken retreats for protection, the Cyclosa invests in spectacle. It is a survival strategy that relies on imagination as much as instinct.

Field naturalist Juan Carlos Yatto, who worked with the research team in Peru’s Tambopata National Reserve, noticed that the spiders sometimes carry their strange sculptures when relocating their webs. They drag egg sacs and body parts along single silk threads, as if transporting props to a new stage. The puppets may camouflage the eggs during travel or strengthen the web against rain.

Researchers are still unsure how many advantages these creations offer. Some may attract prey, others may distract predators long enough for the real spider to escape. Whatever the purpose, these webs reveal an unexpected level of creativity. For something so small, it’s learned the oldest survival trick in the book: make them believe you’re something to fear.