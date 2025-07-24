These Toy Guns Are Capable of Firing Real Bullets, Japanese Police Warn

Japan is urgently recalling 16,000 toy pistols after police discovered they can fire real ammunition. The so-called “Real Gimmick Mini Revolver” was handed out as claw machine prizes across the country, but authorities now say these plastic toys function dangerously close to actual firearms.

The toys were imported from China and distributed to 78 companies in 31 prefectures. Marketed for kids 12 and up, the toy comes with eight plastic bullets and looks harmless at first glance. But it features metal or hardened plastic parts and a barrel wide enough to fit live rounds.

Videos by VICE

Japan’s National Police Agency has warned that anyone in possession of one is holding an illegal weapon and should turn it in immediately.

These Toy Guns Can Fire Real Bullets, Japanese Police Warn

The revolver isn’t the only concern. Authorities identified 15 other toy guns with similar capabilities, all Chinese-made and sold through claw machines or online platforms. Some people likely had no idea they were taking home a real threat. Police believe the toys could misfire, send bullets in random directions, or even explode in the user’s hand. The risk is especially high since these were made from cheap materials and not built to handle actual ammunition.

Other countries have dealt with similar issues. In the United States, several foam dart guns sold online were pulled from shelves after they failed to meet visibility standards. In New York, Walmart faced a major backlash after selling ultra-realistic toy weapons linked to fatal police encounters. At least a dozen deaths in recent years have involved officers mistaking replica firearms for real ones.

These recalls are not about overreaction. They exist because toy guns that look or function too much like the real thing have ended in serious injury or death. A child pulling the trigger on a claw machine prize should never result in a visit to the ER.

Toy weapons should be designed to entertain, not accidentally maim or kill. If you’ve brought home one of these giveaways, it’s no longer a souvenir. It’s a risk. And Japan’s message is clear—get rid of it before something goes wrong.