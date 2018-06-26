These Twisted Food Pics Capture the Spirit of Guy Fieri

Whether or not you appreciate frosted tips or flame-licked collared shirts, Guy Fieri is a modern style icon. The chef is known as much for his signature look as the food he cooks, so much so that an annual bar crawl featuring an army of Fieri lookalikes was launched in 2016. Photographer Corey Olsen wanted to explore the connection between Fieri’s sartorial decisions and the recipes he puts out into the world, so he paired some of Guy’s fashion choices with his most iconic dishes. The results are deliciously horrifying.

All photographs by Corey Olsen with set design from Megan Kiantos.

Videos by VICE

Italian Meatball Sliders with Red Sauce

Hot Weiners Rhode Island Style

Big Bud’s Beer Can Chicken

Fully Loaded Bake Potato Soup

Electric Ice

