These Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Only Guilty of Being Delicious

You came here for the chocolate chip cookies, didn’t you? Well, we’re going to talk about guilt first.

Most people are undoubtedly familiar with a certain strain of publication that is obsessed with guilt. “Guilt-free chocolate pudding,” they offer. “Guilt-free oatmeal.” “Guilt-free backdoor sex.” You get the gist.

But what exactly are we supposed feel guilty about? Shame might be a powerful motivator for many things in our lives—remembering your parents’ birthdays, giving to charity—but eating shouldn’t be one of them.

That brings us to these chocolate chip cookies, courtesy of the amazing Alicia Kennedy at La Pirata.

So, maybe you’re a person who has chosen to abstain from animal-based products for ethical reasons, or for health, or for both. Good for you. You can eat these cookies. You get a gold star or whatever.

But if you’re not, don’t expect to find “guilt-free” cookies here. Did you think clicking on “vegan chocolate chip cookies” means you’d find a dessert made of air? These cookies are guilty guilty guilty of containing a fuckload of fat and flavor, just as any decent baked good should.

Don’t even attempt to count the calories here. Just bake them and eat them in front of your open fridge door, and only feel guilty about the family of penguins you killed by releasing those refrigerator fluorocarbons, you monster.