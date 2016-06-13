VICE
These Vintage Melting-Face Portraits Will Trip You Out | Monday Insta Illustrator

A photo posted by Pierre Schmidt (@dromsjel) on


The twin joys of perusing other people’s photos and imaginging fictional universes meet in the surreal illustrations of Pierre Schmidt. Under the moniker Dromsjel, the Berlin-based artist shares characters decked out in vintage clothes and color palettes and twists them with psychedelic portals and warped anatomy. His subjects are largely women, captured in a wide range of situations from lounging with friends to posing nude. Despite the gorgeous colors and smiling subjects, his drawings have a dystopian affectation. The vision’s tendancy to overtake a human’s identity is too reminiscent of a bad trip to simply be whimsical.
 

 

sorry censored #drømsjel

A photo posted by Pierre Schmidt (@dromsjel) on

 

#drømsjel

A photo posted by Pierre Schmidt (@dromsjel) on 

 

Slavoj Žižek about nightmare: Nightmare is not simply horror, not simply anxiety, not simply tension. in the nightmare there is always an ambiguity of border-crossing, of externalisation, where you meet an object that emerges from your deepest inside. let’s take an object like saliva in your mouth: it’s not disgusting/horrible, you can swallow it, no problem. Now, try to do something very simple, spit it out, on some outside surface, and then try to lick it off, swallow it again,all of a sudden it becomes extremely disgusting, although, it’s not another person’s saliva, you know it very well, it’s yours. now imagine on the same level your most secret objects of your fantasies, your most secret dreams, by which your whole psychic identity is structured. But precisely because they are so known/intimate to you, you don’t dare to confront them directly. So this is precisely what you do confront in a nightmare. #drømsjel

A photo posted by Pierre Schmidt (@dromsjel) on

 

A photo posted by Pierre Schmidt (@dromsjel) on

 

‘A Kews Tag’ commissioned album cover for their record- ‘Silence Of The Sirens.’ #Drømsjel #AKewsTag 

A photo posted by Pierre Schmidt (@dromsjel) on

 

‘High Hopes’ 2015 #Drømsjel

A photo posted by Pierre Schmidt (@dromsjel) on

 

‘The Hunter’ #drømsjel

A photo posted by Pierre Schmidt (@dromsjel) on

 

‘Secret Garden’ #drømsjel #rsa_graphics

A photo posted by Pierre Schmidt (@dromsjel) on

 

“Daily Inspiration” now available at my print shop

A photo posted by Pierre Schmidt (@dromsjel) on


Aside from selling prints of his work, Dromsjel designs album art and tour imagery for bands like Team Dead and Crash Casino. See more of his work here, and find your next favorite artist on The Creators Project’s Instagram feed.

