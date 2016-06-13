These Vintage Melting-Face Portraits Will Trip You Out | Monday Insta Illustrator

A photo posted by Pierre Schmidt (@dromsjel) on Mar 22, 2016 at 12:52pm PDT



The twin joys of perusing other people’s photos and imaginging fictional universes meet in the surreal illustrations of Pierre Schmidt. Under the moniker Dromsjel, the Berlin-based artist shares characters decked out in vintage clothes and color palettes and twists them with psychedelic portals and warped anatomy. His subjects are largely women, captured in a wide range of situations from lounging with friends to posing nude. Despite the gorgeous colors and smiling subjects, his drawings have a dystopian affectation. The vision’s tendancy to overtake a human’s identity is too reminiscent of a bad trip to simply be whimsical.



Aside from selling prints of his work, Dromsjel designs album art and tour imagery for bands like Team Dead and Crash Casino. See more of his work here, and find your next favorite artist on The Creators Project’s Instagram feed.

