These Were the Faces of the Crowd During Richie Hawtin’s Recent Set In Bogotá, Colombia

During a visit to Richie Hawtin’s recent set in Bogotá, Colombia, this past Saturday, November 7, we decided to do something a bit different. In examining the legendary 45-year-old Canadian, whose dropped and performed music under an array of wonky monikers like Circuit Breaker, Concept 1, F.U.S.E., Robotman, Cybersonik, Final Exposure, From Within, Hard Trax, Narod Niki, and of course Plastikman, one can often need an detailed road map to break down the intricacies. So, we instead figured it more effective to keep it simple and merely examine the set through intimate snapshots of the crowd’s own vibrant faces. Because what better way to examine the power of music than that, right?