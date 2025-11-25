‘They Don’t Want to Hear That’: Joe Budden Gets Blunt About the Podcast Advice That People Most Often Ignore

You could argue that Joe Budden has become better known for his podcasting than for his rap career. And that’s not to slight his music. It’s merely a testament to the empire he’s created. Through a litany of cohosts and different platform deals, he’s become synonymous with podcasting, as have celebrities like Joe Rogan. Consequently, Budden is the ideal person to consult when launching your own platform.

Thankfully, he’s giving out some game for the up-and-coming podcasters of the world. Recently, Joe Budden spoke with Jim Jones on his Artist 2 Artist podcast. There, he gives the former Dipset rapper advice now that he’s in the early stages with his own podcast.

“Do it yourself,” Budden plainly says. “I be saying that to n****s, nobody ever want to do it yourself. … And I ain’t saying don’t partner with n****s or don’t have an investor, I’m not saying that. But, like, I always believe in the product. So if I start a pod, if I start on episode one—episode two, I’m not taking a check from somebody. I’m not doing that. I want to see this grow. I want to give myself a shot.”

Joe Budden Gives New Podcasters Advice On How to Start

Additionally, Budden notes that a lot of people try to get into the business just so they can chase brand deals. As nice as that is and as much as he has some of his own, you can’t exactly cut the line. Ultimately, to build something truly worthwhile, you have to do something more than just chase the check. Instead, Joe Budden advises artists, celebrities, and ordinary Joes alike to build organically in order to create something long-lasting.

“So, the person that wants to start a podcast, I damn near stop giving advice. ‘Cause nobody wanted to hear how I did it, or, do it yourself. They don’t want to hear that. So yeah, these n****s that’s just taking checks, more power to them,” Joe Budden shrugs. “But to hear how that’s done, you’d have to get it from them. My story got the bumps and bruises. My story got cursing out the execs… My story got false allegations. My story got all of the shit that no sane or non-psycho person would want to go through voluntarily. That ain’t my story.”

For Jim Jones specifically, Joe Budden tells him he’s going about building his podcasting brand the right way. “You take your time, room by room, get you a set… Just do it, that’s all you got to do,” he tells Jones.