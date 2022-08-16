Take a Ride with Brooklyn’s THICK

Brooklyn-based indie-punk rock band THICK knows how to have fun. Not just because they love karaoke and can sing a mean cover of “Dashy Confeshy,” as they call him, or because they partied in the medical wing on Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise, but because they are go-getters whose creativity knows no bounds.

THICK is a three-piece powerhouse and a testament to the concept of chosen family, with musicians Nikki Sisti, Kate Black, and Shari Page, who play guitar, bass, and drums, respectively. With ambition and a goal in mind, working around the time restraints of being in the middle of a 7-week tour with The Chats and Mean Jeans, the band managed to film the music video for “Happiness” a mere 8 hours before one show. The song, a single from the band’s upcoming album Happy Now, set for release August 19 on Epitaph Records, showcases a gritty but optimistic sound that characterizes THICK’s music.

In the new music video, released today, the band takes a joyride in a Mustang convertible on what they all hoped would be a day filled with Colorado sunshine and greenery. The weather, however, had different plans. The band rode on, undeterred by snow and rain with Director Nic Henry who filmed the video partly on a Super 8. THICK joked that “even the people at the rental car agency thought it was crazy and dangerous (sorry mom).” Mother nature aside, the video still exudes a feel-good sunny vibe, much like the raw, punchy energy at all of THICK’s shows. When asked about the dog in the video, drummer and vocalist Shari said, “Be true to who you are, stand out, don’t try to always make sense, and just have fun. We’ve all been that dog in a suit in a trippy reality.”

THICK’s upcoming album, Happy Now was recorded at Greenpoint’s Studio G with Joel Hamilton, who also produced their debut album 5 Years Behind and the THICK EP. Studio G “feels like a second home,” said bassist and vocalist Kate. She told Noisey, “The really unique thing about this process versus our other releases is that because we weren’t playing shows, there are only two songs on the album that we ever performed before we recorded. Normally, we get to test stuff out live, but this one was recorded in a vacuum without really any external input or validation.”

On September 7, THICK will be heading out on their first headline tour around the United States and Canada with Skating Polly. “It’s exciting to hang out with new people,” Kate said. “The bond you build when you’re traveling in a caravan across the country is really special. It’s like a crash course in becoming best friends, and we are SO excited to play Riot Fest! It’s been a goal for THICK for a long time and we can’t wait to shred it.” Guitarist and vocalist Nikki declared that if she could, she would “tour and play festivals and cruises for the rest of [her] life.”

Imagining their dream line up, the three musicians riffed on their ideal festival future or past: “Woodstock 69 and THICK travels back in time to

play it,” Shari said. Nikki opts for Woodstock 99 to “watch Limp Bizkit, Korn, and Jewel.” And Kate, picking the next logical choice, “would go to Woodstock 2069 with my walker and see a bunch of kids who haven’t even been born yet.” Thankfully, no time machine will be necessary to see THICK on their upcoming tour. Be sure not to miss the band play two back to back shows closing out at home venue St. Vitus.