Thief in Full Scuba Gear Robs Disney Restaurant, Then Swims Away

The mental image that usually comes with “robbers” is a ski mask or balaclava. This guy, though, got creative. Scuba gear was going to be his uniform for the crime.

Deputies in Orange County, Florida, are searching for a man suspected of robbing Paddlefish, a seafood spot at Disney Springs that’s designed to look like a modern steamboat floating on Lake Buena Vista.

The suspect allegedly entered the restaurant just after midnight, dressed head-to-toe in black wetsuit-like clothing, with goggles and gloves. He also chose the bold move of going shoeless, socks only.

Employees told deputies he ordered them “down” onto their knees and demanded cash.

The man wasn’t armed, at least not visibly, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office incident report. But he still left with thousands of dollars in what officials are investigating as both robbery and grand theft, estimated between $10,000 and $20,000.

“This incident occurred after the restaurant was closed, and there were no patrons present,” the sheriff’s office confirmed in a statement.

Surveillance photos released by investigators show a figure in scuba-style gear pointing something toward the camera. The object hasn’t been identified, and large portions of the report remain redacted.

What deputies do know is that after leaving Paddlefish, the suspect ditched or stored the wetsuit before escaping. Some sources told local outlets they believe he swam to the floating restaurant and may have used the water again as his exit strategy.

No one was hurt in the incident, but the details have raised eyebrows even in a state known for bizarre crime stories. A man in diving goggles pulling off a heist in Disney’s entertainment district somehow seems so on brand for Florida.

Paddlefish has declined to comment, and the investigation is ongoing. Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact them directly or through Central Florida Crimeline.

Disney Springs attracts thousands of visitors daily for shopping and dining, and Paddlefish, which opened in 2017, is one of its signature restaurants. It serves lobster corn dogs, crab fries, and a rooftop bar with a view of the water.

Now it’s also the scene of one of the strangest robberies in recent Florida memory. Police are still combing through footage and tips, but for now, the suspect remains at large.