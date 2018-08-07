Things Get Medieval on the Next ‘KING OF THE ROAD’

This week on KING OF THE ROAD —VICELAND’s show following Thrasher‘s demented, competitive skateboarding road trip—things will get a little less radical and a lot more medieval.

Donning monk robes, skateboarders from teams Element, Real, and Foundation compete in this season’s midway meet-up challenge that’s straight out of a fucked-up fairytale. The “Game of Stoke” competition sends the riders on a treacherous dirtboard race through the mountains, while a cellist plays and an orc runs around nearby—it’s definitely something.

KING OF THE ROAD airs Tuesdays at 8 PM on VICELAND.

