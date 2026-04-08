Membership Things We Hate and Love Online This Week The hotly anticipated referendum on Yoshi popcorn buckets, baldness, and MrBeast’s cold, dead eyes. By Adam Christopher Smith April 8, 2026, 12:52pm Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Tagged:News, Rated and Slated Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE (Photo by Marc Grimwade/WireImage) Can’t-Miss Rock Bands for Your 2026 Coachella Weekend Schedule 2 hours ago By Lauren Boisvert SanDisk Creator Pro SSD – Credit: SanDisk AI Is Driving SSD Prices Up, But Best Buy Has a Solid Deal on the SanDisk Creator Pro 2TB Portable SSD 2 hours ago By Matt Jancer | Reviewed by Ysolt Usigan Screenshot: IO Interactive 007 First Light Gets a Delay, But Only On One Console 2 hours ago By Denny Connolly Photo: Ray Massey / Getty Images UFO Expert Nick Pope Dies at 60 3 hours ago By Evan Roberson